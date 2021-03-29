‘Soul of a Nation’: Reflections on gymnastics game changers

ABC News’ Kenneth Moton talks to UCLA gymnasts Nia Dennis and Margzetta Frazier about newfound fame and growing up in a white-dominated sport.
3:51 | 03/29/21

