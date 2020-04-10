Transcript for South Carolina police officer killed in shooting

Today we are mourning the loss of one of our officers. Officer Jacob Hampshire. He was killed in the line of duty by responding took off service. Officer Hampshire has been with the Myrtle Beach police department. For four years as a community service officer. And just under one year as a police officer. He was a dedicated public servant. Who upheld his oath to protect this community. And made the ultimate sacrifice. He cared about the people that he served. Served wit. And absolutely. Loved Myrtle Beach. I ask of you today. Some means heat Jake. His fan link. And his fellow officers. In your prayers. Thank you.

