Transcript for South Dakota woman thought she had kidney stones, gives birth to surprise triplets

One time my senior shouldn't dying I wish Floyd baby brother. Analysts really changed sisters offers miles since it because she always wanted a little sister. And one I wish for a big brother and a baby sister and if I knew this day was always going to come. Ten year old Ronnie half a little sister but always wished for a baby brother. When his mom to neck gilts was rushed to the hospital she thought it was kidney stones. Started in in theaters kidney stones that went down before. But Jeannette was actually going into labor and doctors told her expect twins. He's over there pilot broccoli and their names. And old currently. And hit his actions lead to me but about. Still lead Clinton I don't droplets. But now they're stalemated and Heather's triplets. From Sturgis to spear fish to Rapid City. An all the commotion often guilt name their triplets blazed Gypsy and Nikki. Once we left the hospital she's out of hospital I know she's okay. I'm overwhelmed honestly it's still. Exploding in my head. Exploding like the shooting star Ronnie wished on. Now the celts are a shining families seven. You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally let alone going thirty for weeks without knowing. And silently. Chamblee and they were stolen shot trust me we know what you mean. They Garland doctors into not certain for kidney stones. In that going and labor with C section that I. The healthy triplet should be home any day now. And the guilt say they couldn't have done it without the family friends and complete strangers who came together to donate supplies. It's amazing. In the small town how many of them will come together. Very stuff that's not expected.

