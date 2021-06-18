24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

SpaceX launches historic civilian mission into orbit

ABC News&rsquo; Gio Benitez reports from Kennedy Space Center on the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket into orbit, and ABC News&rsquo; Kyra Phillips speaks with former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live