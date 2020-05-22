Transcript for SpaceX and NASA set for 'milestone' launch

The flight readiness review is complete we have another milestone under our belts. It was a good review. Great discussion. I think everybody in the room was very clear that now is the time to speak up if there any challenges. And end their war there were conversations that were had that were very important to be had. But it's also true that at the end. As as as each system and subsystem was considered. I'm at the end we got to ago. So. So we aren't we are now preparing for a launch in in five short days so. I want to say it's good to be here at the Kennedy Space Center. There's a lot of work left to do the launches on her the rocket is on the pod and I would got a static fire in front of us sir I should say a hot fire in front of us as well as a lot of checks to do but down. But the the launch readiness review is Gooden and and we are ago.

