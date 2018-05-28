Sparking power lines at Cedar Point theme park in Ohio

More
Passengers were escorted off rides after a power outage at Cedar Point, according to a spokesperson.
0:20 | 05/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sparking power lines at Cedar Point theme park in Ohio
Hope and you know and you get out of water here. Pull me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55493647,"title":"Sparking power lines at Cedar Point theme park in Ohio","duration":"0:20","description":"Passengers were escorted off rides after a power outage at Cedar Point, according to a spokesperson.","url":"/US/video/sparking-power-lines-cedar-point-theme-park-ohio-55493647","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.