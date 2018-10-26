Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: Suspect who allegedly sent pipe bombs identified as Cesar Sayoc

This is an ABC news special. I'm more jobs and in New York we're back with more on that breaking news a suspect now in custody. Related to those suspected explosive devices sent through the mail now more than a dozen packages to of them found just this morning one in New York. One in Florida we are watching the White House right now because president trump is in the east room. At a previously scheduled event this is the young black leadership summit and he is addressing all of the developments in the case he's speaking about it right now what's Alyssa. To begin today's remarks by providing an update. On the packages and devices that have been mailed to high profile figures throughout our countries and a media organization. I am pleased to inform you. That law enforcement. Has apprehended. The suspect and taken him into custody. I. Incredible job by a lot of calls we've carried out a far reaching federal state and local investigation. To find the person or persons responsible for these events. These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country. I've instructed. Authorities to spare no resource or expense and finding those responsible and bringing them to swift and certain justice. We will prosecute. Them. Him her whoever it may be after the close. Extent of the law. I must never allow political violence to take rooted in America cannot let it happen. And I'm committed to doing everything in my power as president to stop it. And stop. I just concluded a briefing with the Department of Justice following the apprehension of the suspect. I want to applaud the FBI. Secret Service the Department of Justice. The US attorney's office for the southern district of New York. The NYPD. And all law enforcement throughout the entire country credible partners. These people of worked so hard. And to have done it so quickly it's looking like a you're looking. It's a needle in haystack Teddy do this so quickly they've done an incredible. Incredible job and I want to contract. Okay. But a bottom line is that Americans must unify. And we my show the world that we are united together in peace and love and harmony as fellow American citizens. There is no country like our country. And every day we are showing. The world just how truly great we are. So. You are really very special people I wanted to say that before our little talk. And I appreciate the time you've given me and placed one one day when he views going to be standing it could be three or four if you actually. Okay. I have no doubt. I have no doubt who Poland this room pool in this room wants to be president some. Okay. President crop right now he can't in the east room about the latest developments in the case of those suspected explosive devices. Sent through the mail he said some things very specific here you said despicable. And have no place in our country speaking of the act itself. He says he wants swift and certain justice in this is agers seem to you he talked about. That we must never allow political violence to take root in America. And that Americans must unify show the world that we are united in peace and love and harmony I want to go to our White House correspondent Cecilia Vega. The talk more about this is suing its interest seeing these comments given lately he's been frustrated with the perception related to this investigation. Feeling as though people were laying the blame on him. And those are tough questions with that this White House has been facing for a few days now and having to attempt to reconcile the president's own rhetoric that we've heard from him on the campaign trail and over the last. Frankly you're so plot and you're so plus with this new call for unity which he just echoed. Right there in the in the White House east room but let me just show you would treat it just a few hours ago this morning. The president put out that's raising some eyebrows Republicans are doing so well in early voting in at the poles and and now this new in quotations bomb stuff happens. And the momentum greatly slows news not talking politics. Very unfortunate what is going on Republicans. Go out and vote soap the president I'm comfortable with the coverage. Of this and prickly with those tough questions that have not let up wit you know initially the president turned this attack into an attack on the media heated softened his rhetoric in the hours. At or rather I should say these these bonds these packages. It's her turn to tacked to turn this to. Blame the media for what he's saying is is reserve is the media's fault. The White House has pushed back strongly in drying any connection between the president's tone and what we're seeing around the country right now but certainly. These are not questions with that are going to go away for them particularly. As the rhetoric heats up in the middle of this mid term election. Absolutely Cecilia Vega the White House the president also applauding law enforcement talking about how quickly they were able. To apprehend a suspect let's get right to Pierre Thomas or senior justice correspondent in Washington. Because we're getting a much more information about the suspect Pierre. And some of that key element some of the things that led authorities to that person what do you tell us. But what their newest information we have we can now identify the suspect in custody being questioned. By law enforcement. Again the case wrapped up by the FBI ATF Secret Service the suspect is being identified to us as a sees art site got 56 years old. Ivan tour of Florida law enforcement officials as you can see by some of the aerial shots we have have been investigating. A car perhaps associated with the suspect they're questioning him trying to get additional information. Our law enforcement officials are breathing a sigh of relief they think they've made a major. Break in this case. Are we are being told that at the upcoming press conference at the debt the Department of Justice at 230 the attorney general Jeff Sessions FBI director Chris right. And the NYPD commissioner James O'Neal will attend this press conference to brief us on how they got to the suspect. Appear when I ask you couple questions about some the other developments today we talked about the two packages. Just this morning one of them being discovered in New York that when address is CNN specifically. Former Director of National Intelligence James clapper the other are addressed to senator Cory Booker of New Jersey. What will happen now thankfully no one has been injured throughout this investigation. But what will happen with these packages we know they're sending them to FBI headquarters. In in Virginia to be inspected. How does this move forward from here. What he's willing these packages are these presidential devices are being sent to the FBI laboratory. In chronicle Virginia where they are being dissected. Taken apart piece by piece so there. They can analyze what exactly we're talking about one of the things they want to determine is high by how viable. These devices are or are not. The other thing that I can tell you with that there are quite concerned about is that there could be additional packages still in the pipeline that have been shipped out already. And law enforcement officials. Are are still working this case hard. No resources being spares so this is still ongoing matter despite the break in the case are here Thomas forest thank you and I do want to point out while the president called them bombs we're calling them suspected explosive devices. Because law enforcement sources are telling us they don't know yet those sophistication level of these devices they want to inspect them and that's all part of the investigation. Let's go to Eva pilgrim in Florida because Opel lock of Florida eve. Became a focal point. Of this case in the past few days specifically a postal facility. Where they were able to intercept some of these packages. That's right where they came here to this facility where they sort through the packages. And investigators ended up here by following clues there was. Actually forensic evidence on at least one of these packages that let investigators here to South Florida and they are also telling us that there were images from the US Postal Service. Of those packages being sorted. Through this mail process that led them to this suspect as well we're hearing from multiple sources that the suspect. Was tracked using his cell phone. They have recovered that cell phone a laptop and other electronic devices as well and no doubt at this hour they are going through. Those devices to find more clues about exactly. What he did when it. All right Eva thank you and I do want to point out some video that we've been showing you of a white van that we know that that band is. Somehow related to the investigation it has been seized by law enforcement there you see a covered in a TARP. We don't know exactly. What the relationship is between that van and the suspect in custody but authorities no doubt will be investigating that as well the Justice Department is going to have a press conference later this afternoon to provide more details. When anything happens in this case will bring that to you in the mean time. Stay tuned please come back for world news tonight with David Muir all the latest developments on abcnews.com. And honor ABC news app. For breaking news alerts I'm with Johnson in New York. Have a good that. 