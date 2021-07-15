Speculation surrounds Matthew McConaughey possibly running for Texas governor

ABC News’ Zohreen Shah reports on speculation that Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will run for governor of Texas, a threat Gov. Greg Abbott is said to be taking “very seriously.”
3:32 | 07/15/21

