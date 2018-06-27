Squirrel steals police officer's doughnut

More
Police in Anchorage, Alaska, are on the lookout for a mischievous squirrel that was caught on camera running off with an officer's doughnut.
0:24 | 06/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Squirrel steals police officer's doughnut
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56196734,"title":"Squirrel steals police officer's doughnut","duration":"0:24","description":"Police in Anchorage, Alaska, are on the lookout for a mischievous squirrel that was caught on camera running off with an officer's doughnut.","url":"/US/video/squirrel-steals-police-officers-doughnut-56196734","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.