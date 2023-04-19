Stabbing suspect drives into students, killing teen

Austin Eis, 24, allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee and later drove his car into a group of students in Thousand Oaks, California.

April 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live