What's at stake for Planned Parenthood if Roe. v Wade is overturned?

Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson explains what abortion rights could look like if states overturn Roe v. Wade ahead of the landmark ruling's 49th anniversary.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live