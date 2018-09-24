Transcript for How star of Broadway's 'Wicked' left her job in finance to become actress, singer

I was leaving without a safety nets and sane and abandoning. The you know finance world and not career completely. To say it. I'm the Trout auctioning. For probably chose and I think a lot of pummeling god. I. Keep us posted this you know what to say I don't think anybody had an idea. That Chinese could. Seeing. Period. Nevertheless. Try and follow a dream that was based on the fact that as a singer when I was living right a double life by let's just call back. I was going to work during the day quirk Brett you know. I bring it out let an act with me. That would work for an open the open Mike night wouldn't start until eleven. So I'm and work at six. And go to the open Mike night. And crossed fingers name get called for analyst sometimes it didn't sometimes we talked to me am I mean and then you have to be at work eight the next day. I would die if I'd. Pat if I tried Dina now I mean think got rich when he is I was so exhausted and in Sunday's I remember. Coming to work in the morning not knowing how I was through the rest of day or. Should sleep under my desk I had that thought more than months.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.