'Star Wars' marks 'Life Day' with new special

More
ABC News’ Clayton Sandell previews the "Lego Star Wars Holiday Special," premiering on Disney+ on Nov. 17, and explores the infamous holiday special that preceded it.
4:43 | 11/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Star Wars' marks 'Life Day' with new special

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:43","description":"ABC News’ Clayton Sandell previews the \"Lego Star Wars Holiday Special,\" premiering on Disney+ on Nov. 17, and explores the infamous holiday special that preceded it.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74243339","title":"'Star Wars' marks 'Life Day' with new special","url":"/US/video/star-wars-marks-life-day-special-74243339"}