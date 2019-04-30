Transcript for One-on-one with stars from Disney Channel movies and shows at the Disney Fan Fest

We have the music that stands the bed and plus the Disney Channel fans I'm out here is if you land Disney California at its erotic. That's not put all the starts your favorite Disney Channel movie and does. Let's check it out. The need to be out here in an event like this just all about the this to you I'm in this film. It's float without the band we don't have anything. Everything it's really exciting to be apart of the bell but it is so beloved world wide. It's the best I mean being a fan of duck tales give ground up pills and being abandoned enemies in general and Disney. Be able to come here and get back if you experience. And he's everybody's doing it I mean how educated and got to. Off the people who made the thing that I loved I would've done it I am. I thus free up a lot of us have kids and out to his ability to share that experience with them now is pretty cool means a lot you know being here picture billion dollars. We're just going to be Eunice and whenever we did think that Benedict The Beatles and the defendant related it feels a little. That is being hit again this thing. Referred kind of supports them each one as like a different found the body. Today obviously all about that the end in this special fan interactions what's one stand domains and it happens needed them never forget. And medium I think that stands on his death. I always remember airlines win. You need a little child or some anti aids really and that. Save lots. Probably. Because a lot of fans. It's like to Disney Channel counsel like it they make all my me about my. Disney Channel name to my name on the show as Cooper time I've gotten people they like Cooper and I'm just like oh my god that's so yeah and it's just it's still out. Heartwarming to see that people really like it shows when a state trooper. Oh my gosh that want to show that's so amazing you know I'd just like any time that happens to all the interactions are often too.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.