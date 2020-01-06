-
Now Playing: Riots, looting break out in California after George Floyd killing
-
Now Playing: How a non-profit is reaching out to New Jersey homeless
-
Now Playing: Getting your kids vaccinated during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: The new virtual summer camp for kids at home
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: How a Florida retailer is successfully adjusting as states reopen
-
Now Playing: What precautions the MTA will take to keep subways safe during phase 1 of reopening
-
Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 1, 2020
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s death caused by asphyxiation, independent autopsy finds
-
Now Playing: 'Can we live?' 15-year-old writes song from his perspective as a young black American
-
Now Playing: NYC mayor addresses daughter’s arrest for protesting
-
Now Playing: Reopening struggle as world nears 6 million COVID cases
-
Now Playing: Outrage over Trump's tweet on looting and shooting
-
Now Playing: Ford creates software to sanitize police vehicles
-
Now Playing: Drug dealers turn to the dark web during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Policing and the black community: A troubled history
-
Now Playing: Officers involved in arresting George Floyd were fired and could still face charges
-
Now Playing: Healing America