Transcript for State of disaster declared in 13 Texas counties as rain continues

With water of two mailboxes this is the only way out of some Texas neighborhoods today water with this kind of to my way it was dark and it was scary. Remnants of tropical storm and meld. Something more than five inches of rain an hour in some places creating a dangerous flooding emergency in areas around Houston and Beaumont and meld is now the seventh wettest tropical cyclone in United States history. The storm toppling the roof of this post office injuring several people. At Houston's airport this bus submerged wherever you are. Please stay where you walk. And staff at Beaumont TV station KP MT finding the story right there in their own newsroom I didn't think it was them. Drivers across the area left stranded by the rising water the rain has been relentless and we just can't escape micron highlands here. Rescuers spending the day on air boats. And dump trucks according to Harris County officials already bringing more than a thousand people and pets to drier ground. And to date clean up after the storm spawned this tornado. God there's a tornado later heap next to me that tore through the community upbeat town and everything's destroyed but everyone's alive. Most of the flash flood watches and warnings are set to expire tonight but some of the hard hit areas could get even more rain tomorrow. Marcy Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.