State rests case in trial of Michelle Troconis

Troconis has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

February 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live