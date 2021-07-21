Transcript for States move to ban mask mandates in schools as children get ready to go back to class

As many kids are heading back to school in Arizona students are already. Back in classes but the state is one of the eight where school districts are now banned from implementing mask mandates. Gain a whitworth is in Chandler Arizona with the latest. A new study raising questions about the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is suggesting that the one shot vaccine could be less effective against the highly contagious delta variant the authors concluding that thirteen million Americans who receive Johnson & Johnson might need a booster shot in a statement Johnson & Johnson saying these results do not speak to the full nature of immune protection the company also saying earlier peer reviewed studies conducted over an eight month period should the vaccine generated strong persistent activity against the rapidly spreading delta variant George speaking to doctor and she shot early this morning about the Johnson & Johnson backs. Teens I think that J&J vaccine is holding up just fine we're not seeing large numbers of breakthrough infections are costly decisions and people who've gotten the JNJ vaccine. This as some kids are already heading back to the classroom today. Lawmakers in eight states including Arizona have enacted legislation banning school districts from implementing mask mandates leaving parents like Jennifer Lewis with some tough decisions to me C west there was. A mast mandated and clean ideal. Yeah I was there west person callon starting the sixth grade today at Conley elementary and Chandler Arizona in a multi generational household and talent not old enough to be vaccinated. They decided he will Wear a mask at school. I don't want to get sick and bringing home so my mom my drama. Every day. The same kid will sit in the same spot next to the same person cracked principal Lisa shore has been working around the clock to mitigate the chances of -- spread. You loosely pillar almost as some of the first students in the nation to go back to school with no mask mandate. Most parents agree they'll do whatever it takes to keep their children in the classroom who. We just want to follow the rules and if we're asked to Wear masks great and it Weirton. If we don't have to Wear masks great and I find everybody's okay without were OK with that. These parents committed to making sure their kids have the best learning experience possible as that along tears and we're here for the kids. Clearly an emotional start to the year now the American academy of pediatrics does recommend universal masking in schools but. Some of the parents I spoke with here say they really appreciate the freedom to make the best decisions for their family. And while you nineteen differing opinions here dance. One thing that all of the parents seem to agree on is that they really will do whatever it takes to get their kids back in the classroom this year dance and I can where we're at thanks for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.