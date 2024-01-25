Steeple of historic church collapses in Connecticut

Security camera footage captured the moment a historic Connecticut church's steeple and roof collapsed on Thursday, leaving a gaping hole in the top of the building.

January 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live