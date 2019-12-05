Transcript for Stepfather of missing girl arrested

The frantic search to find the little girl with a big brown Knight has been ongoing for several days. Four year old Malia Davis was in the care of 26 year old dairy invents when she was reported missing. He is the ex fiance of Malia as mother Britney Boeing's who left town for a funeral on April 30. Investigators with HPD stated vents initially told them Malia was abducted after he pulled over to the side of the east Tex freeway on Friday may third. But the other male. Hits daring and head. He claimed three Hispanic men in a blue truck Asselta them so badly he was knocked unconscious. And then woke up several hours later on the side of the road on Saturday and Sugar Land. He says his one year old son was still with him but Malia was gone. Vince did not report Malia missing until later that night and by Sunday morning an AMBER Alert was issued. By Monday search efforts were underway to find the little girl and her mother and biological father both spoke to ABC thirteen she's strong like physically and mentally. I. Rainy weather complicated search efforts for two days but by Thursday a major break in the case. Thanks his car a silver Nissan Altima he claimed was stolen during the alleged abduction. Found in a Missouri City parking lot. And inside the truck according to detectives a laundry basket along with the gas cans. By Friday surveillance video services that appears to show vents leaving his apartment with his side. Carrying a laundry basket and inside a black trash bag this allegedly happened the same day in the Lee is mother had gone at a town. The girl's mother also reveals through an attorney that she withheld information from investigators on the case. We need mom to do the right thing until everything she knows. Earlier today events was taken into custody at a family home in sugar land and charged in the case with tampering with evidence namely a corpse. Investigators say they've obtained blood evidence from inside banks apartment linked to Malia and sadly do not believe the little girl is still alive. Bring downtown Houston turley at city ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

