Stolen shark returned to aquarium

More
The young horn shark was abducted on Saturday.
2:02 | 07/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stolen shark returned to aquarium

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56929160,"title":"Stolen shark returned to aquarium","duration":"2:02","description":"The young horn shark was abducted on Saturday.","url":"/US/video/stolen-shark-returned-aquarium-56929160","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.