Transcript for Stonewall uprisings participants talk 50th anniversary

This is the reverend goddess Kennedy she's that he has got his Kennedy she is right here she was in. Those Stonewall riots and also mr. dale Mitchell thank you so much for joining us thank you. Grab. Yes that we have to note that reverend goddess Kennedy is eighty years old black. Don't practice and I'm reverend Kennedy what was it like during that time being black. A woman a lesbian a minister. In the sixties. Well yeah. The that. I never allowed anyone. Doug and I got a big are we running yeah yeah yeah I know that like all its you know one of the thing that one of the founding members to go off route one minute. I'm one of the founding members of mass action network with the Reverend Al Sharpton. And leaves that the Saturday rally cowboys going amen all right there he got back and say amounted to without that allow the ultimate night after. About getting back to the sixty what are they did very important to me. My family and fortunately marry me off when I was fourteen you fell because I would let. You know what in the State of New York that was illegal so all of my marriage love belt however I did ones out there and and I wound up with five sons. I now have. Fifteen living grandchildren. Like and it did stunning to me grand children. Grandchildren. And two great great grand child and nanny and DJ. And sell my great granddaughter lives out in Long Island and I was gymnasium so sad thing is that I was raising them. Don't let my dad doesn't understand one thing they were all boys my mother was worried doesn't my grandsons let's. I don't know. They might be old grandson bullet that Debbie then when I get finished with a the home and that was to be honest with them you know and Anja may just bothered what does my grandson Marlon. When they had the first gay march on Washington. My grandson -- Kennedy was there with me he was eight years old then. Unfortunately I lost them on the 26 of April. He would it was ordered to but he would have three children and two children well what a legacy and your family has dale Toby. About 1969. What is your most vivid memory of that year. Well there I've attached that first two nights of Stonewall so I have a number of very vivid memories. One is that people. Stood up to the police at raid on the stone wall was not an unusual event that happened with the which unfortunately since considerable. Regularity but for that particular night. Which was a very hot and steamy night in which also happened to be the night after Judy Garland was her funeral or occurred people decided to stand up and say no. The second night. I remember I saw on plywood covering Stonewall window which people had broken and burned. Spray painted message saying gay power I'd never seen those two words together in my life. And then as we were leaving I saw two men walking press seventh avenue. Holding hands I'd never seen that before that was 1969. We take these things for granted. I mean you rank who you are running away from this you were running towards. Get one thing that happened was that'd be I was there Friday night and enforcement and never got to meet mark. But I was on the street would Sylvia Rivera Saturday night. And we were in the streets on that Friday until that Monday. And what happened was built in that we read up Christopher street. To gay street we saw the sign gates did you in today's three. And Phyllis and we can get away it will lead in the with a pulled back and when I turned around and does they publish the minister I want my little black so much Colin. Attacking and that's coupled looking at eighth and dance up faget imitating operates and he was going for has done filming at that all of my god said. He that would on that in that as a non and we got to kind of atmosphere I know you're not and soul when my training I'm hopeful Ayman original black Panthers they'll my training like. What he went where is done I went a little while packed audience who trashed and cover that picked them up. The Camden and outside they didn't distract him that it still feel a very and I got away got back into the street. So believable so many stories you're here with the organizations they sow so much work. I Arrigo you are watching tried right here on channel seven an ABC news live we'll be right there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.