New storm moving east with snow, strong wind and rain

More
Already up to 2 feet of snow has been reported in parts of the Northwest while more than 4 inches of rain also fell in the area as the storm system begins to move east.
0:41 | 12/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New storm moving east with snow, strong wind and rain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59769925,"title":"New storm moving east with snow, strong wind and rain","duration":"0:41","description":"Already up to 2 feet of snow has been reported in parts of the Northwest while more than 4 inches of rain also fell in the area as the storm system begins to move east.","url":"/US/video/storm-moving-east-snow-strong-wind-rain-59769925","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.