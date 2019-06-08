Transcript for Storms bashing Upper Midwest as Southwest roasts

Sirens turnout for a look at your weather for this Tuesday morning. Storms with ten this size hail swept through the ten cities in Minnesota. That hail damaged cars and smashed window there was even one report hail the size of rate fruit. And it was all about the heat in Las Vegas temperatures there are sort to a 113. On Monday tying the daily record high temperature set fifty years ago. We'll get today's high temperatures eighties and Boston in New York ninety's from Washington. All the way down to Miami and a little pool in southwest only one of seven in Phoenix today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.