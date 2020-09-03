Transcript for Storms move across US, warm temperatures in East

A site now for a look at your weather for this Monday morning. Powerful winds uprooted trees in created this land spout in California. The the mountains Saturday at Lance bout forms from the ground up to the base of the clouds. Today a new storm system is taking aim at Southern California with flash flooding possible from San Diego to LA parts of the midwest and Great Lakes will also be seeing some showers today. Looking at today's high temperatures sixty's in new York and Boston 73 in Washington DC fifties in Seattle and Portland. And 77 degrees at Phoenix.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.