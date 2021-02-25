Transcript for Stormy weather pattern for the West and the South

Colder temperatures are making a comeback in many areas today here's your Thursday forecast. The worst ice jams on the Missouri rivers since the early 1980s are finally breaking up there are likely to keep flowing today with temperatures near fifteen. A major new storm system moves into the Pacific northwest today bringing heavy rain to the coast and up to three feet of snow. Maccast case of the northern Rockies thunderstorms are possible from test Texas to Alabama. Some areas could see damaging winds and helped. The northeast cools off after its warmest day since Christmas. Yesterday in seasonably chilly conditions return to the midwest.

