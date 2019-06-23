Transcript for Stranger allegedly asked Nashville couple for directions before fatal stabbing

A quaint home now the scene of a deadly robbery when officers arrived they saw that. The female has significant stab wounds to her body including her neck metro police say it started here on this back porch. When husband and wife Donald and Leann circle were approached by a man who told them. He was lost a person described as a white man. Twenties to thirties. Long blond hair wearing a dirty yellow shirt police say that man then started snapping the couple. The female victim was able to walk the back door and run through the house she collapsed on the street. Where her neighbors rendered aid until police and emergency medical personnel could come and take over. Metro police say the scene an apparent robbery the couple's gray Toyota Camry was not at the home. Nearby neighbors say it's frightening. It's kind of shocking that if there was a violent crime over here to be honest shocked and appalled especially in neighborhood like this. You never expect something like this to happen though that her the evening. I'll walk my dogs a lot around its hearing that is. Concerning. Outside the couple's home police found this Subaru parked with the doors open. It's registered to 34 year old Peter Bonnie aft Connecticut. We have no indication at this point that these individuals are known to each other no indication that. Mister bombing if he was indeed in Nashville today. Has any knowledge or relationship. With the circles in west Nashville I'm Phoebe cotton noose to.

