Student with Down syndrome makes amazing final shot of basketball game

More
Jonathan Jacome makes an incredible shot at the end.
0:38 | 03/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Student with Down syndrome makes amazing final shot of basketball game
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Jonathan Jacome makes an incredible shot at the end.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76422209","title":"Student with Down syndrome makes amazing final shot of basketball game","url":"/US/video/student-syndrome-makes-amazing-final-shot-basketball-game-76422209"}