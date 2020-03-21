Many students home-schooled for the 1st time

More
Across the country, students are being home-schooled for the first time as their parents are being thrown into the role of teacher.
2:13 | 03/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Many students home-schooled for the 1st time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:13","description":"Across the country, students are being home-schooled for the first time as their parents are being thrown into the role of teacher.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69721892","title":"Many students home-schooled for the 1st time","url":"/US/video/students-home-schooled-1st-time-69721892"}