Study finds some Gen Zers are bringing their parents to job interviews

The study found a quarter of job applicants ages 18-27 say they’ve brought parents to job interviews with them. ABC News’ contributor and LA Times OPED columnist LZ Granderson shares his thoughts.

June 11, 2024

