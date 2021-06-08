Now Playing: ABC News Live: US hits 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day for 2nd time in a week

Now Playing: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally roars back despite growing COVID-19 concerns

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Half of Americans now fully vaccinated as delta variant surges

Now Playing: United becomes first major US airline to require employees to be vaccinated

Now Playing: Strong jobs numbers show president’s plan working: White House economic adviser

Now Playing: Georgia school district offers employees $1,000 bonus to get vaccinated

Now Playing: Texas hospitals face staffing shortages as nurses say they’re burned out

Now Playing: What are the risks of not getting the 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine?

Now Playing: Congressman makes history by taking paternity leave

Now Playing: Dramatic high-speed chase ends in spectacular car crash

Now Playing: New study reveals how COVID-19 affects kids

Now Playing: This boy will make your day with his message on bullying

Now Playing: Funeral of COVID victim turns into vaccine event

Now Playing: Feel Good Friday: Meet the 7-year-old fighting bullying with kindness

Now Playing: Biden touts jobs report numbers, but says there is more work left to be done

Now Playing: ABC News Update: United Airlines joins list of companies requiring worker vaccines

Now Playing: Cindy McCain says John McCain would be ‘so proud’ of daughter Meghan McCain