What does success look like when Biden meets Putin?

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with author and New Yorker staff writer Masha Gessen about the high-stakes summit between President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
5:38 | 06/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What does success look like when Biden meets Putin?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:38","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with author and New Yorker staff writer Masha Gessen about the high-stakes summit between President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78304419","title":"What does success look like when Biden meets Putin?","url":"/US/video/success-biden-meets-putin-78304419"}