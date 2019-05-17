Suit against football helmet maker to go to trial More A lawsuit against helmet manufacturer Riddell, filed by the family of a 22-year-old who suffered a seizure and drowned while fishing, will go forward a judge in Ohio has ruled. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Suit against football helmet maker to go to trial This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"A lawsuit against helmet manufacturer Riddell, filed by the family of a 22-year-old who suffered a seizure and drowned while fishing, will go forward a judge in Ohio has ruled.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63099129","title":"Suit against football helmet maker to go to trial","url":"/US/video/suit-football-helmet-maker-trial-63099129"}