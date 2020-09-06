Transcript for Summer camp expectations

Well after nearly three months of lockdown New York City is now taking its first steps towards reopening but what does that mean for families especially. For parents who are now returning to work and in need of child care. Here to talk to us about what summer child Carroll will look like as president and CEO of the YMCA of greater New York. Sharon Greenberg thanks much of being with the Sharon and as you've heard some 400000. People expected to head back to work this week alone. How confident are you the child care facilities are ready to reopen in taking in some of these children. Or bedding we've been thinking about this for three months out to make sure that we have the proper protocols in place. To keep our children and our members anybody coming and our staff anybody coming through art doors safe but we've we've been. Planning for multiple scenarios. And that they are rented Bel. All right well that I like the confidence there give us a sense of how the YMCA. Of greater New York has been impacted by this fires. Yes so in New York City we have 24 branches mid seventy off site locations and they want sleep wake up upstate and our operations were closed on March 16. We realized fairly quickly that we had to print keep it to provide both virtual but virtual services and at least service says. So we've been doing a lot we have a number of branches that provides services for almost New Yorkers. When this started we reached out to local hospitals to make she'll be transferred. Nine Kobe homeless patients to our sites to free up bed bed spaces or cogan patients. We also like many whites across the country started providing emergency child care for health care workers. And we're in a health crisis and we're focused on improving help so be launched YMCA home which is a virtual platform it's a great resource center that includes. Activities to remain healthy and active it includes resources for families and students it has FaceBook lite. Daily classes to keep people can then. So we filed waves to hit that our work and create connections for people in different way. I love that what's been the response from the people who years serving. So it's been quite a move saying we have over 200000 people online and participating in and viewing some of those resource centers but a number of staff who are doing a lot of Al beets green. Living in a time when seniors for example are feeling very isolated very own links will be a whole crew that's been calling everybody on a daily basis. We have a number of staff that are working with high school seniors for example this is a really interesting time in the last few months when they're thinking about. College admissions and filling up financial aid applications it's only been able to help them without propped us then and there. And really providing as much man training counseling in different ways whether it's online. On the phone. Just making sure that we can keep people connected. That's great yes I loved that creative connection and idol we've focused a lot as the summer comes up. What's going to happen in with cancel what is the status are okay and your sleep away camps. As we move into New York city's first phase what what changes will we see. We'll offer a sleep away camp we like many wise across the country decided a month ago to close our sleep away camp for the season given the great certainty there are a number of wise that are offering only camps those that have. Cabins that can be dedicated to a family so there is that optional couple places. Normally we would have 121000 gay campers and about that he thanked the New York that they. Does an extraordinary efforts. We are hopeful that will be able to provide in person he app some of the hands on the reopening process that's going on in New York City yesterday it started yesterday which is encouraging. And the great news is that the state released today. Guidelines and day camp so we are pouring over those periods sleep to make sure that we can accommodate and be ready to provide them in person day camp. We often of the cameras wanna plant so we like many others are also pending virtual camps we'll have that starting that the and didn't you. So she'll have options. Going forward. Well that sounds amazing I mean I can't even imagine what you all have been working through and with over these past three months. We appreciated his parents helping us help had you help us with our children Shari Greenberger we appreciate your time today. So much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.