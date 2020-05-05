Transcript for Summer camps are trying to figure out ways to operate safely during pandemic

Well as the school year winds down summer camps across the nation are trying to figure out ways to still operate safely during the corona virus pandemic and some programs. Are already pulling the plug on those plans and here with more on whether camps will be open this summer is the executive director of the American camp association of new York and New Jersey. Susie looper says he thanks for being with us in first just explain for people who might not be aware why. Summer camp is so essential for a lot of families. Yeah I'm thanks for having me absolutely I mean especially during this time we UEL. Now weren't enough her children are in need summer camps first of all this critically parents are gonna to get act work economy. Is going to be re opinions phases throughout the country. Parents have to be able to. How their kids somewhere right so summer camp provides that opportunity. Just basic child care. The use like to see children off. Yes love is good asking the next the big question the elephant in the room do you see camps. Opening for summer two point one Ian and is there a distinct and can we distinguish between day camps and sleep away camps. Yeah we are working but you know furiously as you can imagine to try to determine it helps and it's equally. We're waiting for guidance from the states to tell us whether or not there yet. And beyond not inherit it can't associations working with it and permits. I'm medical experts and the American Association pediatrics and were also working with the CDC. It bigger out these guidelines how we gather children see this summer. On there's obviously an advantage teeth being outdoors on what we're looking at the sizes were looking at one's children or Alec young. You don't really kind of keeping that mayor so no trips not allowed outside visitors to screen children when they comments but now all those things most important thing is. Can't we do this equally. And you can't operate in that environment and are looking to the gates to guide us through what do you first scene there. Being a some sort of a medical check I health screening. Before camp counselors and kids could enter any of these camps. Yeah you don't obviously we are hopeful that there will be song. It dancing enhancements and rapid testing has begun for the next six to eight weeks. Mom and beyond that it is CDC has already started to release guidelines that they could secret date caps. On and those accounts that your child goes through sheet during the day does not stay overnight. On and what we're learning be those. Certainly there needs to be some sort of screening but we're not quite sure what that's gonna look like. All right if camps do not open. Do you see the curriculum moving towards a virtual atmosphere how would you do that. Yeah I mean similar to schools you know camps are you know part of a child's school educations and certainly any cancer are ready. Operator campers where you know it's Andy summer. Some camps or party leading virtual programming their virtual camp fired thirty along. Odd against the Mets activity is. And they're trying to get their communities to get our and absolutely be easy that some fans would be able to go that route we're still hopeful that. We can get kids outside away from screens on and you know help reopen the economy is coming summer on. And speaking of the economy money's tight for a lot of people and a lot of families have already pre paid for camp so what about refunds. For parents whether or not camp is open this summer. Yasser. Every attempt to operate as their food on you know individual organization and there's so we definitely encourage families who can't answer at McCarty Kirk or not those camps out any contact with their families let it I know what their policies are. These families about whether or not in honor roll over Miami when they're not expecting refunds. Om and all apple are asking am pleased to be patient. Let us see if we didn't if we can't run on a lot of cancer absolutely gonna try and and saw it creates a environments for children. Susie do you have any idea when you'll be able to make that decision. We are very hopeful and in the next couple of weeks we are getting you know where it may now in the eighties are making these decisions veto it can't need to make these decisions the end. All right Susan Hooper we certainly wish you the best in all of that planning we certainly appreciate your time today. Thank you so much for having a really Christina.

