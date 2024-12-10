No, the sun isn’t causing global warming

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee explains why the sun isn’t to blame for what could be the warmest year recorded on Earth.

December 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live