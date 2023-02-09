Super Bowl LVII will be first with two Black starting quarterbacks

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth reports on the significance of Super Bowl LVII becoming the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks, and delves into the history of Black quarterbacks in the NFL.

February 9, 2023

