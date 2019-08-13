Transcript for Support dog stolen from child with autism in California

I'm prepared at McDonald's restaurant off charter wave your high five near downtown Stockton. It was here where a support dog belonging to twelve year old legal nice -- of San Diego was stolen along with the family car it happened yesterday around three. Nikos mother and their friend let dogs loan in the locked car with the AC on as they briefly win inside the restaurant on a trip back from mortgage. When they came out they saw a man driving the car away meego is autistic and relies on his stop. Any connection eking. I don't personally boxes and I loved. It. Actually the next day out it can't always get. Late word within the past hour there Ford Focus was found here at the quarter eight that American streets in south Stockton. However still no sign of their dog if you see or find the god called Stockton police.

