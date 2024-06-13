Supreme Court decides against attempt to restrict access to abortion pill

In a move that will preserve nationwide access, SCOTUS ruled that doctors do not have the legal right to sue over the FDA's regulation of the drug. Georgetown's Michele Goodwin joins the show.

June 13, 2024

