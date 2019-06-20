Transcript for Supreme Court rules cross statue constitutional

Devin Dwyer is at the cord DeVon I just when she give us an idea of what we need to know what happens. Hey Kimberly well this is one of the biggest cases of the year here at the Supreme Court it just came down a few moments ago the biggest religious liberty. From religious freedom case in fifteen years before the court it involved a forty fort sixteen ton. World War I moved memorial up in Maryland was a big cross in the middle of the road where there it sat on public land. And a bunch of residents up in Maryland actually challenged it they said the government shouldn't be supporting this. I sixteen ton cross in the middle of a public place we'll hear at the Supreme Court today the cross. One it will stand the Supreme Court in a seven to two decision. Said that this religious symbol even though. You know we of the constitution says there shouldn't be entanglement of church and state does pass Muster justice Samuel Alito says. War memorials like this when we see them in Arlington we'd see them all around the country actually have some special significance he said. At has a bit of a secular meaning to it and it will sense of good news for The American Legion. And supporters of war memorials that looked like crosses all around the country but I got Italian. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Offered a fiery descent she took the rare step of actually reading it word for word her dissent. From the bench the justices don't do that very often she also put it you can see here in her opinion should put some photographs. Other World War I memorials. That are not crosses she suggested that perhaps. The government needed to require in this case at that Marr will be changed to rain not a cross or religious symbol of course. I she lost seven to two big decision. And the court will be back tomorrow Kimberly for some more cases so stay tuned. I write our DeVon the wire right there at the Supreme Court thank you for the updates.

