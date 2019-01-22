Transcript for Supreme Court allows Trump's ban on transgender military members to take effect

You wanna start with some breaking news this morning d.s Supreme Court has allowed president trumps. Ban on trans transgender a ban on the transgender. Communities within the military. To go into effect let's check in with ABC's Devin Dwyer who is on Capitol Hill. Dead and that break it down for us what does this ruling mean. Hey Stephanie both out of Roland but it's a decision by the Supreme Court. To lift what had been a lower court ruling blocking. Implementation of president trump so called transgender band of course the military says it's not a ban. It simply some restrictions on members of the transgender community transgender Americans. Hot serving in the military but today the justices said. In a very narrow decision five to four that they would lift that blockage there will allow the policy to be enforced. As the cases the legal challenges proceed through the court system. So this is certainly a win for president trump it means for the first time. I've this policy can begin to be put in place a but the legal challenges continue Stephanie and certainly is this works its way through the court. System it will come back to the Supreme Court. For the substance of the band right now this is a lifting of a temporary injunction. That'd put it on ice and now the Pentagon. I can get in an emotion. And of course seven this was aid policy first announced by the president via Twitter back in July of 2017. And of course leader officially released by then secretary of defense James Mattis so let me. What happened sesame gotten in idea as to how we move forward from that us. Well it seems that the Pentagon which as you remember well Stephanie was caught off guard by the president's tweet. In 27 team they had to scramble to put together this policy. Is equally a bit caught off guard today by this decision by the Supreme Court so. They're trying to make sense of what they can and can't do and how this will look going forward but look we know that it. At least 9000. Transgender. Americans serve in the military right now that's the Pentagon's estimate advocates say. Prisoner advocates say accident numbers it is quite larger 151000. I they estimate. I so large number of people will soon to be cast into doubt in the united states military is the Pentagon moves forward with that enforcing this policy. DeVon thank you so much for that break down covering that breaking news for us this morning.

