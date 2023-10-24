Supreme Court weighs high-stakes South Carolina gerrymandering case

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on a case before the Supreme Court over alleged "bleaching" to exclude Black voters in one South Carolina district that could impact the balance of power in the House.

October 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live