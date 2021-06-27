Transcript for Surfer bitten by great white shark at California beach

That's crazy here someone got hit by a shark. Beachgoers reacting to the news a shark attack at gray whale cove state beach posted signs say the beach is closed. First responders say at 39 year old surfer was bitten. Be patient was bitten by a smaller great white shark. And it was able to swim to shore with assistance from by standards. Where they pull them on the beach and were able to start render care until the first responders got there. This picture shows paramedics on the beach treating the victim. She Pam says the shark bit the surfer in the back of the right leg causing a severe wound they lost about a pint of blood. And they they were able to return to on. That rescue was complicated this morning due to the fact that it was too foggy and rescue helicopters couldn't land here at gray whale cove beach. The victim had to be carried by paramedics up the steep stairway then on to highway one almost a mile. The San Mateo county sheriff's department. Estimates the great white shark was about six to eight feet in length the surfer to get a look at the shark and that's how he was able to identify the that was an immigrant way. Despite the warnings some brave folks waded into the surf but others. Are staying on dry land yes there find great white shark I mean I've seen jaws I know they can do. It has pretty crazy is. Via having a good time and there's a great way. Just slaying. Makes little more real and so it actually gets.

