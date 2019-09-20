See surfer's terrifying close-call with shark

More
A surfer on Cape Cod in Massachusetts had a terrifying close-call with a white shark in an encounter caught on camera.
0:31 | 09/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for See surfer's terrifying close-call with shark
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"A surfer on Cape Cod in Massachusetts had a terrifying close-call with a white shark in an encounter caught on camera.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65754728","title":"See surfer's terrifying close-call with shark","url":"/US/video/surfers-terrifying-close-call-shark-65754728"}