Transcript for Surveillance video shows fatal crash involving 14-year-old driver

It was a New Year's Day crash that took the life of so yes Obama 43 year old mother from McAllen. On their home you know it's. Depending her daughter tells us she was now running a married when deputy station was T bone by fourteen year old driver. Surveillance video captures the chase before this crash. The teenager in his friend's father's SUV. Followed by a thirty year old driver and a yellow Lincoln Continental the chase lasted for about half a mile down all female route road. In coming to this horrifying ink as both callers who ran a red line eat. The victim's family says she was set to try back home to the Rio Grande Valley that very afternoon. Hughes a box above back. Yesterday Chisholm. Is about to come home again if the mainstay of bad news for the Hudson. This contentment. Deputies say the teen driver broke his ankle in the scratch he's now in juvenile detention charged with murder you do what you game. We took my mother's lives. Yes they were. What happened that thirty year old to begin the chase never did stop to help. Investigators spent all night searching for him he was found in question today. We're told he is cooperating he could also be facing charges for this crash.

