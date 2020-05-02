Transcript for Surveillance video shows stepmom with Colorado boy before he went missing

New video may provide a major clue in the disappearance of a Colorado boy a neighbor found images of eleven year old again and stopped on home surveillance. Getting into a truck with his stepmother with tea shop on the day he was last seen. She apparently returned four hours later without him. Neighbor alerted the voice data after finding that the idea. I walked over to the tune. His father's house knocking door and insidious video that you might want to see you broke down who's like she Latin cyclist told investigators. The local authorities now have a copy of that video. Today marks nine days since he and it was last seen his stepmother has denied any role in his disappearance.

