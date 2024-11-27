How to survive political talk at the Thanksgiving dinner table

Lifestyle and etiquette expert Elaine Swann shares advice on navigating politics while sitting down with family and friends during the holidays.

November 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live