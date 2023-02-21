Only surviving son of Alex Murdaugh takes the stand in double murder trial

Buster Murdaugh said the family knew that Alex Murdaugh struggled with an opioid addiction and also mentioned his father’s demeanor was “distraught” after the murders

February 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live