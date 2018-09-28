Suspect in 2012 murder of NYC youth soccer coach arrested in Mexico, authorities say

Orlando Orea, 38, was captured in the Mexican state of Puebla on Wednesday, according to the Mexico's Attorney General's Office.
Transcript for Suspect in 2012 murder of NYC youth soccer coach arrested in Mexico, authorities say
This secure hunt for a man suspected of killing a soccer coach of Manhattan ended in a deadly shootout in Mexico. Orlando Ari now in custody after authorities say he opened fire killing two Mexican federal agents and injuring a third. He is from queens the NYPD says he fled to Mexico and 2012 after the deadly stabbing of red bulls' youth coach Michael Jones and union square.

