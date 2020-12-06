Suspect down after active shooting in Paso Robles, California

ABC’s Will Carr reports from the scene where a gunman who allegedly attacked a police station was taken down and several officers were injured.
1:17 | 06/12/20

Suspect down after active shooting in Paso Robles, California

